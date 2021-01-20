Cortex Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.02 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Cortex has a market cap of $30.02 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

Buying and Selling Cortex

