Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading Down 8.6%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s share price dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 516,048 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 211,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

