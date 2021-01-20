Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $8.66

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $808.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.66 or 0.00024805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,885.70 or 0.99918795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012649 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035951 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,894,247 coins and its circulating supply is 209,109,644 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.