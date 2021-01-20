CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 11,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $871.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $891.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.40. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $951.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

