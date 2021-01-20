Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Autus Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.47. 4,308,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.