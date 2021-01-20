Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

COST stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,420. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.