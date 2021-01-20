Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

