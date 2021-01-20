Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 609.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

