Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Shares Up 0.7%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 37,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, CICC Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

