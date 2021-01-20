Covesting Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $96,584.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $96,584.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00060483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.00535845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00044017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.37 or 0.03901066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012982 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.