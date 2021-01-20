Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.54

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 48490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CSFB cut shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Covestro AG will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

