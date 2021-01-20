CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Down 11.4%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price traded down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.49. 1,497,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,638,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

