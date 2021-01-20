CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NCYF stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 509,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,988. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.60 ($0.80). The firm has a market cap of £226.10 million and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.83.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

