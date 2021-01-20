CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) (LON:NCYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of NCYF stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 509,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,988. CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.60 ($0.80). The firm has a market cap of £226.10 million and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.83.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) Company Profile
See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (NCYF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.