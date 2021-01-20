CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.27 Million

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $128.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.01 million. CRA International reported sales of $119.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $499.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 197,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRAI stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $450.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

