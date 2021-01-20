Craig Hallum Raises DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target to $49.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

DMTK has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of DMTK opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. DermTech has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $843.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $4,703,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

