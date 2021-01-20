Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading 7.7% Higher

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $4.74. 500,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 119,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,686 shares of company stock valued at $346,945. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

