Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading 7.7% Higher

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $4.74. 500,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 119,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)
Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.
