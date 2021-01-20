Credit Suisse Group Boosts Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $54.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $53.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,049. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.