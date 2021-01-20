Credit Suisse Group Increases Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.95.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.49. 3,305,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,759. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company has a market cap of C$37.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.31.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,360,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,568,343.95. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 125,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 249,350 shares valued at $7,627,602.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

