Credit Suisse Group Increases TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TSE:TA traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 545,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$11.23.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at C$473,784.09. Insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last ninety days.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

