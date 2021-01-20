Credit Suisse Group Increases Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $25.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Stephens began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.
Shares of UTZ traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 4,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,303. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
