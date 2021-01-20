Credit Suisse Group Increases Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target to $25.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Stephens began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Shares of UTZ traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. 4,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,303. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

