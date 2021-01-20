Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) Trading Down 4.6%

Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.