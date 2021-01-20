CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
NYSE CRH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,662. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.