CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,662. CRH has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

