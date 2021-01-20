Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 352,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 165,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $496.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

