CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger Sells 27,500 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.77. 2,143,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,136. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

