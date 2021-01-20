Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WestRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,103,000 after purchasing an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in WestRock by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WestRock by 72.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.