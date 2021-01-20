Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 49.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Xerox by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 128,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 150,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

