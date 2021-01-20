CrowdWiz Trading 42.9% Higher This Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $658,456.52 and approximately $4,300.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.85 or 0.00323197 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,599,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,292,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

