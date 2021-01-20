CrowdWiz (WIZ) Price Up 150% Over Last 7 Days

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 75% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 150% higher against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $9,161.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00347174 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,585,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,854 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

