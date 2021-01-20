Crown Castle International (CCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.