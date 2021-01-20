Crust 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $7.86 or 0.00022623 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and $2.07 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

