Cryptaur 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $385.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $385.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.