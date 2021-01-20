Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $71.45 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $71.45 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,784,474,885 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

