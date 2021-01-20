Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $42,182.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

