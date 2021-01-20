CryptoVerificationCoin Market Cap Hits $146,106.58 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $146,106.58 and $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00274027 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015391 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

