CSFB Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$32.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.76.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.76. The company had a trading volume of 399,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,586. The firm has a market cap of C$19.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.03.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

