CSFB Raises Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$40.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPX. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

CPX traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$36.48. The company had a trading volume of 101,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,101. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.98. Capital Power Co. has a 1 year low of C$20.23 and a 1 year high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$1,374,808.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$692,906.97. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,807,543.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.