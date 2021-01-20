Cube Hits Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Cube has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $17.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

About Cube

Cube is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

