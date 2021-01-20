Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Shares Down 7.9%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 1,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

