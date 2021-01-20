Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading 11.7% Higher

Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s stock price traded up 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.83. 151,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 356,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Cullinan Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

