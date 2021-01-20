Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cummins by 6.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cummins by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.80.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

