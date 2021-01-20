Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CURLF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

