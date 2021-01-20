Curecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1,399.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00418006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,872,620 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

