Curio Hits 24-Hour Volume of $31,198.00 (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Curio has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Curio token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $671,383.92 and approximately $31,198.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00540660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.44 or 0.03874272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012954 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

