Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Down 6.4%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 1,968,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,649,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Curis by 480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 213,434 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

