CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 618,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 732,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.
In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in CURO Group by 594.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.