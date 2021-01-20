CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 618,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 732,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in CURO Group by 594.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 107,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

