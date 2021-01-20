Curve DAO Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $379.18 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 134.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $306.44 million and approximately $379.18 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,415,921,626 coins and its circulating supply is 194,393,645 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.