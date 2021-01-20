Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Customers Bancorp has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.00-3.00 EPS and its FY 2026

After-Hours guidance at 6.00-6.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $720.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

