CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $21,806.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00024791 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00110895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001523 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008981 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 130,696,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,696,438 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

