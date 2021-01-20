CUTcoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.55 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $22,309.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00110425 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001468 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008844 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 130,632,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,632,695 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.