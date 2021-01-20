cVault.finance (CORE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $41.33 million and $1.11 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,132.58 or 0.12000489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00259764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064757 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

